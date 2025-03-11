“The Only Way I Can Go on a Set Is If My Head is Out on the Chopping Block and I’m Begging for the Blade to Come Down”: Vincent D’Onofrio, Back To One, Episode 333

Photo: Rick Wenner

An actor’s actor of the first order, Vincent D’Onofrio has been delivering “all in” performances, usually in supporting roles, for nearly four decades—Full Metal Jacket, Men In Black, Household Saints, Steal This Movie!, The Cell, The Magnificent Seven, to name just a few, not to mention 10 audience-loving seasons of Law & Order: Criminal Intent. He’s getting more accolades for his latest performance as Wilson Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again. On this episode he talks about the “emotional event” that he has to summon to bring about Fisk’s voice in that series and its predecessor. He takes us all the way back to his introduction to Stanislavsky through Sonia Moore and Method work through Sharon Chatten, talks about renting camera equipment to make an early self-tape to send to Stanley Kubrick, explains why script analysis is the best way to serve the story, how Law & Order made him a better actor, the fundamental importance of failure, and much more.

