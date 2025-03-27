Watch Now: Eight Short Films from Filmfort 2025
Filmmaker is proud to continue our annual partnership with the Filmfort Film Festival by exclusively hosting eight short films from this year’s lineup, which will be available to view on our site through Saturday. The four-day festival, which occurs during the Treefort Music Fest in Boise, Idaho, highlights an array of emerging independent cinema. Alongside robust film programming, Filmfort also features DIY panels and filmmaker Q&As in the heart of the city’s downtown area.
See the Filmfort ’25 line-up here, and check out this year’s selection of films below.
A Floresta
dir. Brooks Dierdorff
2024, USA/Brazil, 16 mins
Synopsis: An experimental portrait of overlapping histories, extractive capitalism, rewilding, and the tension between nature and its representation—all within the boundaries of Tijuca National Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Chicken Salad
dir. CK Thornton
2024, Experimental, 12min
Synopsis: In this Surrealist cinema poem, a woman processes the waves of grief and finds solace in becoming one with her art.
Cliff
dir. Jess Anderson
2025, USA, 11 mins
Synopsis: A momentous cliff draws near a pained woman as she makes an offering to her former self.
Grim All Day
dir. Dylan Pailes-Friedman
2024, Fiction, 15min
Synopsis: After accidentally inflaming her failing relationship, a performance artist searches for comfort and intimacy in unexpected places.
Moonroof
dir. Philip Rabalais
2024, USA, 19 mins
Synopsis: Would you rather be a car, or a very deep hole? A movie about the mystery of friendship.
No Hands
dir. Joslyn Jensen
2024, Fiction, 4min
Synopsis: Over drinks, an old friend reveals a masturbation technique that must be experienced to be believed.
Summer’s End
dir. Grant & Adam Conversano
2024, USA, 20 mins
Synopsis: When a chance encounter on a dating app reveals his father’s double life, a troubled young man must face the parallels between his own destructive patterns and his alcoholic father’s infidelity.
The Sweater
dir. Maziyar Khatam
2025, Canada, 9 mins
Synopsis: Pressured into giving away his clothes, an emasculated young man obsessively attempts to reclaim his cherished sweater before it vanishes into the donation abyss.