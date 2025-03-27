Watch Now: Eight Short Films from Filmfort 2025

Filmmaker is proud to continue our annual partnership with the Filmfort Film Festival by exclusively hosting eight short films from this year’s lineup, which will be available to view on our site through Saturday. The four-day festival, which occurs during the Treefort Music Fest in Boise, Idaho, highlights an array of emerging independent cinema. Alongside robust film programming, Filmfort also features DIY panels and filmmaker Q&As in the heart of the city’s downtown area.

See the Filmfort ’25 line-up here, and check out this year’s selection of films below.

A Floresta

dir. Brooks Dierdorff

2024, USA/Brazil, 16 mins

Synopsis: An experimental portrait of overlapping histories, extractive capitalism, rewilding, and the tension between nature and its representation—all within the boundaries of Tijuca National Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Chicken Salad

dir. CK Thornton

2024, Experimental, 12min

Synopsis: In this Surrealist cinema poem, a woman processes the waves of grief and finds solace in becoming one with her art.

Cliff

dir. Jess Anderson

2025, USA, 11 mins

Synopsis: A momentous cliff draws near a pained woman as she makes an offering to her former self.

Grim All Day

dir. Dylan Pailes-Friedman

2024, Fiction, 15min

Synopsis: After accidentally inflaming her failing relationship, a performance artist searches for comfort and intimacy in unexpected places.

Moonroof

dir. Philip Rabalais

2024, USA, 19 mins

Synopsis: Would you rather be a car, or a very deep hole? A movie about the mystery of friendship.

No Hands

dir. Joslyn Jensen

2024, Fiction, 4min

Synopsis: Over drinks, an old friend reveals a masturbation technique that must be experienced to be believed.

Summer’s End

dir. Grant & Adam Conversano

2024, USA, 20 mins

Synopsis: When a chance encounter on a dating app reveals his father’s double life, a troubled young man must face the parallels between his own destructive patterns and his alcoholic father’s infidelity.

The Sweater

dir. Maziyar Khatam

2025, Canada, 9 mins

Synopsis: Pressured into giving away his clothes, an emasculated young man obsessively attempts to reclaim his cherished sweater before it vanishes into the donation abyss.