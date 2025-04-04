Seven Documentary Organizations Sign Letter Decrying DOGE National Endowment for the Humanities Cuts

Seven filmmaker support organizations, including the International Documentary Association, Women Make Movies and Third World Newsreel, have signed a letter protesting Trump administration cuts to the National Endowment for the Humanities that will affect both independent documentary filmmakers and non-profit organizations. In addition to funds for future grants, the administration is rescinding grants awarded during the Biden administration — monies that filmmakers and organizations had already planned to spend.

The New York Times reported today:

Starting late Wednesday night, state humanities councils and other grant recipients began receiving emails telling them their funding was ended immediately. Instead, they were told, the agency would be “repurposing its funding allocations in a new direction in furtherance of the president’s agenda.” “Your grant’s immediate termination is necessary to safeguard the interests of the federal government, including its fiscal priorities,” the letters said. “The termination of your grant represents an urgent priority for the administration, and due to exceptional circumstances, adherence to the traditional notification process is not possible.”

As NPR reports, “nearly half (42%) of the federal humanities endowment goes directly to state humanities councils…. State humanities councils customarily regrant NEH money to local organizations including libraries, museums, historical societies, documentary filmmakers and others.”

The letter, reprinted below, urges Congress to reinstate NEH grants and support regional humanities councils: