Michael Angarano has been acting since he was an infant and has a long resume of memorable work in both comedic and dramatic roles—Almost Famous, Will and Grace, This is Us, Gentlemen Broncos, Oppenheimer, to name a few. His latest is a wonderful comedy with a lot of heart that he stars in, co-wrote and directed called Sacramento. On this episode he talks about the long road of getting that film made, how he needed to adjust once he saw Michael Cera’s approach to the role, and the interesting realization that he may not need to act and direct and write at the same time again. He tells a story about suddenly facing a strange form of stage fright, and the sensitive way Steven Soderbergh helped him get though it. He explains why he says he doesn’t have an acting process, has a particular aversion to relaxation exercises, and much more.

