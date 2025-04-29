“If You Are Being Presented with Obstacles, You Should Use Them; It’s a Gift.” Brett Gelman, Back To One, Episode 339

You know him as Murray in Stranger Things, or Martin in Fleabag, or loved him in Lemon (the wonderful indie film he also co-wrote), or his countless guest star roles on Comedy Central, Adult Swim, The Office, Curb (the list goes on), but lately Brett Gelman has been venturing into more serious projects like McVeigh and Lady in the Lake. On this episode, he talks about the conscious choice to just “do great roles” that often takes him away from comedy. He talks about his relationship to the craft which started in acting school, explains how bombing on stage doing improv was great training for acting, describes why a method approach continues to serve him, makes a plea for us to stop being afraid to “enter into the ugly,” and much more. Currently you can catch him, and his co-host (and wife) Ari Dayan, on their podcast Neurotica, which gives listeners an unfiltered view into their marriage! Listen wherever you get your podcasts!

