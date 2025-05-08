Trailer Watch: “Kira Muratova: Scenographies of Chaos”

It’s been 20 years since Film at Lincoln Center’s last retrospective of Kira Muratova, in which time obviously much has changed: the filmmaker herself has since died, no prints will be in the projection mix this time and Muratova’s identity as a Ukrainian filmmaker (as opposed to a Soviet filmmaker primarily working in a Russian context) has become more prominent. The work, however, remains essential. Check out the trailer above and start investigating her work with 1971’s Long Goodbyes, arguably the great mother-son movie. The retrospective runs May 16 to 25, 2025; click here to learn more.