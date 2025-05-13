We’re pleased to premiere the poster for ACID 2025 selection A Light That Never Goes Out. From the Cannes section’s website:

Lauri-Matti Parppei, who has recorded several albums in a parallel life, takes us to their hometown in Northern Finland, a place where people speak little and depression is a taboo – this is Pauli’s illness, as he returns home to heal his wounds. With a melancholic tone, the film, through its precise, no-frills directing style, weaves its story like a musical score. Pauli rejects success and returns to life thanks to a chaotic lineup of outcasts.

Friendship, stronger than anything, sets the tone, in unison, and rhythms Pauli’s return to the basics. But if you’re expecting a dark film, you might be surprised: A Light That Never Goes Out is a delightful comedy through its tone, its theme, its queer universe and its dandies- special mention to Pauli’s two farcical buddies, both hilarious and moving. Not knowing what to do with its inheritance and its education, this anxious generation decides, in the name of freedom, to throw everything into the air with excitement.

No, Art should not be museumized; the craft and the enthusiasm of the creative process matter more than recognition. A Light That Never Goes Out is a singular first feature, which doesn’t value music as an outcome but as a testing ground and a possibility of friendship.