“We’re On the Cusp of a Real Revolution in Independent Film”: Producer Joe Pirro on Cannes 2025

Caroline Clark and Joe Pirro

Producers Joe Pirro and Caroline Clark attended the 2025 Cannes Film Festival as Gotham Cannes Producer Network Fellows. Pirro is with the New York company Symbolic Exchange, and Clark L.A.’s Kindred Spirit. The two recently collaborated on Andrew Ahn’s The Wedding Banquet, and here, in a part one of a two-part conversation, that share their festival debrief. First up, Clark querying Pirro.

Clark: You were awarded this year’s Sundance Institute | Amazon MGM Studios Producers Award for Fiction at the Sundance Film Festival. From a decorated producer’s point of view, how do you like to prioritize your time at Cannes, given all of the offerings available to you?

Pirro: Cannes is a challenge from a scheduling perspective. You’re in the south of France and want to take advantage of all the town has to offer, but I find it difficult to both see movies and take meetings given how the festival releases tickets to screenings. It sort of throws your entire day into disarray if you’re able to snag a ticket to something. For me, returning to Cannes for the first time since 2017 I wanted to prioritize reconnecting with international producers, sales agents, execs, and filmmakers so I focused on meetings and if I was able to get into a screening, it was a bonus. I wish I had seen more films, but I was only able to see Left-Handed Girl, which I thought was lovely.

Clark: In your experience, how has the Cannes Film Festival changed over the years?

Pirro: I’ve only attended twice, but I think Cannes feels particularly robust given the energy and enthusiasm on the ground both from industry attendees and audiences. I found myself coming home galvanized by the sense of possibility. We’re on the cusp of a real revolution in independent film. How do we make interesting and challenging work? How do we push the art form forward? How do we make sure that audiences are able to find and support our films? It feels like real change is in the air as people realize that systematic, institutional change from top-to-bottom is the only way to make sure our sector of the industry survives.

Clark: What makes for a great meeting on the ground in Cannes?

Pirro: Well, this year it seemed like all anyone wanted to talk about was the decline in production in America and the conversations around tariffs, so after the initial chat on those topics it was making sure people know we are open for business and eager to forge connections to support the work we are doing.

Clark: What was your best meal at the festival? Oysters and steak at Suquet Premiere. It is the only restaurant I’ve gone to on both of my trips to Cannes. It holds a special place in my heart since it is where James Schamus used to organize his annual Cannes dinner.

Clark: What’s the first thing you did when you got back home?

Pirro: The literal answer is that I took the JFK AirTrain to the A train home to Brooklyn, but after getting home it was sweatpants and catching up on Survivor.