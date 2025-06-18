Sorry, Baby opens with a wide shot of a lone house on a quiet New England country night—an image that could be the height of snoozy serenity or scary isolation. Writer-director Eva Victor remembers this being a genuine issue in the edit of her first feature. “It ended up feeling like the beginning of a horror movie. I was like, ‘I don’t really care that it does.’ And everyone else was like, ‘Is that what we’re doing?’” The same thoughts might occur to viewers at the beginning of any movie dealing with the trauma at Sorry, Baby’s core while also […]