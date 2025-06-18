Filmmaker

The Hypocrite: James N. Kienitz Wilkins on Cine-phobia and Film School

Jun 18, 2025

I’m a bit of a hypocrite: I hated school but now advocate for the experience. I force my kid to do her nightly homework when I failed to do mine. I failed art class in high school (and later dropped out of high school) but ended up with a BFA. This is because (I’ve been told) I possess a Protestant work ethic. I believe deeply in the power of education, but I’m unsure anything can truly be taught beyond what one is willing to teach oneself. Despite abhorring being told what to do, I teach full-time in an undergraduate media […]

