Full Sail University: A Campus for Future Filmmakers (Sponsored Post)

At Full Sail University, the filmmakers of tomorrow can pursue hands-on bachelor’s and master’s degrees that prepare them for the demands of the industry. With a real-world educational approach and a campus filled with tech-forward facilities, Full Sail is designed so students can take their first steps toward their industry dreams today.

Full Sail’s Film Degree Programs

Film bachelor’s degree: Students experience every step of the filmmaking process in this campus program. They write scripts, collaborate to build sets, learn about on-set crew positions, work together to shoot footage on dedicated film days, and tackle editing in post-production.

Film Production MFA: Graduate students can sharpen their skills and focus on their specific interests in this campus-based program. They may write feature scripts, capture documentary footage, create short-form content, and learn business strategies for bringing their completed work to audiences.

Digital Cinematography bachelor’s degree: An online program designed to teach students how to develop their individual film and video projects. They’ll learn about lighting, directing, post-production, and more, preparing them to wear many hats during the filmmaking process.

Real-World Campus Facilities

Full Sail students can create and collaborate in the university’s industry-standard facilities. In Studio V1, Full Sail’s $3 million virtual production studio, students from different degree programs can work together to help create immersive visual sets for their projects. Plenty of on-campus filming takes place on the professional, Hollywood-style Backlot, where students can shoot footage in front of building facades that look like Seattle’s Pike Place Fish Market, New York City-style brownstones, convenience stores, a gas station, nightclubs, and more.

Full Sail also has a host of post-production facilities. Students can put the finishing touches on their film projects in the university’s editing suites, and they can mix audio components – like dialogue, sound effects, ADR, foley, and music – for a film’s final cut in the Dolby-calibrated Dub Stage.

Industry Connections

Full Sail fosters relationships with organizations in the entertainment industry to help students see real-world filmmaking in action. Students from a range of degree programs helped out in Studio V1 when the WWE shot segments for their Netflix series WWE Raw Classics; they also assisted when the Orlando City Soccer Club and Orlando Pride shot their 2024-2025 jersey reveal content. In addition, Full Sail has a long relationship with the Oscar-qualifying Florida Film Festival. The university has been involved with the festival for 28 years and has spent 22 years as the primary sponsor.

Alumni Success Stories

Full Sail celebrates its accomplished graduates with its annual Hall of Fame week, which recognizes alumni who have made significant contributions to their industries and continue to participate in the Full Sail community. Hall of Fame inductees who have made an impact in the film and television industry include Gary A. Rizzo, who has won two Academy Awards for Sound Mixing and garnered five additional nominations; Stephen Beres, who is currently the Senior Vice President of Global Production Services at Warner Bros. Discovery; and Darren Lynn Bousman, who directed several hit horror movies including Saw II-IV.

To find out more about Full Sail’s film programs, visit fullsail.edu.