The Los Angeles Film School: Where Your Next Chapter Starts (Sponsored)

Breaking into the entertainment industry can be a tough process, especially if you don’t know where to start, lack the proper skills, or even know what fields that are available to make your dreams into a reality. Since 1999, The Los Angeles (L.A.) Film School has been at the forefront of producing the next generation of entertainment industry professionals, through serving its mission of fostering creativity, collaboration, and exploration among its students.

The L.A. Film School’s approach to learning takes the student out of the classroom–and their comfort zone–and places them onto sets, behind cameras, and in-front of industry standard equipment. Our hands-on experience is designed to offer students comprehensive knowledge and invaluable industry connections. These elements are pivotal for our students to help them navigate the ever-evolving landscape of the entertainment industry.

Explore our Degree Programs below and see where you could make your mark:

Bachelor of Science in Film Production is a program rooted in visual storytelling. The curriculum allows students to focus on an elected concentration of study in the following disciplines: cinematography, directing, production and producing.

Bachelor of Science in Digital Filmmaking Online is a program that’s delivered 100% online and prepares students for a career in producing, screenwriting, directing, cinematography and editing.

Bachelor of Science in Entertainment Business is offered either online or on-campus and gives students a behind-the-scenes look at the world of show business. Learn the business side of the entertainment industry with this program.

Bachelor of Science in Writing for Film & TV Online prepares students to script well-structured stories with vivid, compelling characters to create scripts for film, TV and immersive media. This immersive screenwriting program is delivered 100% online.

Bachelor of Science in Media Communications Online is offered for students seeking a program in mass communication, including social media management, digital content production and new media advertising. Students learn how to leverage today’s digital media and apply it to the entertainment industry.

Bachelor of Science in Animation is a program designed to teach students the art, techniques, processes and technology that animators use in professional environments.

Bachelor of Science in Animation Online is an animation program that begins with the fundamentals of computer-generated art and then immerses students in model creation, character animation, digital sculpting and much more.

Associate of Science in Film allows students an opportunity to learn every stage of production in the following disciplines: cinematography, directing, production and producing. The associate degree is offered on campus over a period.

For more information, please visit lafilm.edu.