Carrie Preston is back in her Emmy-winning role as ‘Elsbeth Tascioni’ in the second season of the CBS series Elsbeth from The Good Fight and The Good Wife, creators Michelle and Robert King. On this episode she gives us a deep dive into her work on that hit show, taking us way back to the “queen of quirk” as just a recurring role on the Goods, trying to figure out how to dip her toes into this new character, taking clues from the word “pause,” all the way till the second season of her own show, taking the job of number one on the call sheet seriously, learning what it means to give “more Tascioni,” working with her acting heroes when they come on as guest stars, and much more!

