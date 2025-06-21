Free Webinar: CRISIS/OPPORTUNITY: Four New Innovative Distributors Rethinking the Indie Model

8 Above’s June webinar, co-sponsored by Filmmaker Magazine, profiles four new adventurous and innovative distributors that have emerged on the US independent film scene.

Join Scott Macaulay (Filmmaker) and Jon Reiss for a conversation with Elizabeth Woodward (Willa), Munir Atalla (Watermelon Pictures), Elizabeth Purchell (Muscle Distribution), and Theodore Schaefer & James Belfer (Cartuna x Dweck).

🎤 What The Webinar Will Cover

How each company approaches curation, audience building, and community engagement

What makes these new distribution models unique—and replicable

How filmmakers can find the right fit for their work in a shifting ecosystem

Whether you’re prepping for a release, scouting new partners, or just invested in the future of independent film—this is a conversation not to miss.

Date: June 25th 11amPT/ 2pm ET

Registration Link

The webinar is free. Space is limited to the first 500 registrants.

More on the event:

Who You’ll Hear From

Willa is a mission-driven initiative built from the lessons of self-distribution. Launched by producer Elizabeth Woodward following her experience with You Resemble Me and Another Body, Willa is developing a hybrid model of philanthropic and investor capital to support issue-driven films with the infrastructure they need to reach real audiences—and make real impact.

Watermelon is the latest chapter in a multigenerational legacy of independent film distribution. Founded by brothers Badie and Hamza Ali, it continues the work of their father and uncle, Waleed and Malik Ali, who launched MPI Media Group in 1976 after spending their early years in Palestine. In response to the ongoing tragedy in Gaza, Watermelon was created to use film as a tool for cultural resistance—centering stories from Palestine and other communities too often erased from mainstream media.

Cartuna x Dweck was born out of frustration with traditional deals that left bold, director-driven films sidelined. Formed by a trio that includes a veteran producer, an accelerator director, and the founder of an animation studio, the company is leveraging its creative and financial acumen to back distinctive work—and do so on filmmaker-friendly terms.

Muscle takes a radically focused approach, spotlighting repertory, trans, and queer cinema through a mix of scholarly insight and underground flair. Founded by a film historian and former AGFA team member, Muscle represents a deep commitment to preservation, representation, and recontextualization of marginalized voices in cinema history.

