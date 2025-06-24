“The Set is Home, and You Get to a Point of Where You Stop Pushing”: Steve Zahn, Back To One, Episode 347

Steve Zahn gained early attention for his breakout roles in the 1990s, including Reality Bites and That Thing You Do! He became a frequent scene-stealer in films like Out of Sight, Happy, Texas, and Saving Silverman, showcasing his offbeat humor and charm. In HBO’s Treme, he played a passionate music teacher navigating post-Katrina New Orleans. More recently, he appeared in the first season of The White Lotus, earning critical acclaim for his role as a troubled father on vacation. His latest is personal on multiple levels—the indie film She Dances, which he co-wrote with his producing partner Rick Gomez, who also directs. On this episode, he talks about co-starring in that film with his daughter Audrey, and being continually blown away by her work. He takes us back to his early stage work, makes a case for the importance of rehearsal, gives us the two attributes that make a great director, explains why he loves the communal aspect of filmmaking, and much more.

