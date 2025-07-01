“Right-Size Yourself”: Bonnie Rose, Back To One, Episode 348

Bonnie Rose started her professional career as a stand-in for Bette Midler on First Wives Club. Next up, the iconic and legendary film director Sidney Lumet hand picked her for the feature film Night Falls On Manhattan, playing a New York City cop opposite Andy Garcia, which led to many other Lumet projects over the next decade including a recurring role as a legal aid attorney on the TV legal drama 100 Centre St. Bonnie’s massive credits in television and film include Inside Llewyn Davis, Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Mr. Robot, Blue Bloods, Broad City, The Sopranos, and the trifecta of all Law & Orders. She recently won Best Actress at three different film festivals for her role in Finise Avery’s short film Living with Grandma. She also appears opposite Rose Byrne in Stephanie Laing’s feature film Tow, which just made its World Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival. On this episode, Rose talks about the child-like enthusiasm which fuels her work, what it means to “right-size yourself,” why having only one line is sometimes harder than having many lines, bravely (and hilariously) tackling nudity in her mid-fifties, the importance of always letting gratitude lead the way, and much more.

