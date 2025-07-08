“It was Physicalizing the Words That Became the Goal”: Erik Jensen, Back To One, Episode 349

Erik Jensen is a multipyphenate who, along with his wife and creative partner Jessica Blank have been called “the foremost practitioners of documentary theater in the U.S.” Their genre-defining plays The Exonerated, Aftermath, Coal Country, and The Line were all critically acclaimed. As an actor, Jensen’s credits include The Walking Dead, Mindhunter, Mr. Robot, The Americans, not to mention his praised portrayal of legendary NY Yankee Thurman Munson in The Bronx is Burning. On this episode he details his approach toward playing that beloved figure, and finding out that “almost the entire body of that character was an emotional word-gesture.” He talks about learning how much psychology is in people’s words, his process of having multiple “wants” for a character so he can easily adapt to what he’s given, he explains why it’s a disservice to write or act for the audience, why he doesn’t believe in monologues, how conducting interviews taught him how to listen and become a better actor, plus much more.

Back To One can be found wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Spotify. And if you’re enjoying what you are hearing, please subscribe and rate us! Follow Back To One on Instagram.