“If Every Art is Sacred, That Means the Act of Making Art is Itself a Sacred Thing”: David Malinsky, Back To One, Episode 350

For the 350th episode of Back To One, I sat down with an actor who brings me great joy when he’s on the screen, the one and only David Malinsky. He wrote the blurb himself for this episode. It follows:

Peter has only met David three times in person before. His filmography includes Onur Tukel’s Abbey Singer/Songwriter, Black Magic for White Boys, Poundcake, Theodore Collatos’ Tormenting the Hen, MG Cinecraft’s A Moderate Folly and more. Dave has also done standup comedy, cabaret singing, and YouTube Video Essays. But Dave thinks it’s vital to situate acting within art and human history, now and in the past. This meandering conversation covers spirituality, identity, railroads, gaming, and how all art—and all consciousness—is related to each other. But Dave, a self-described hardline materialist, would just call it how things work.

Visit his YouTube channel here.

