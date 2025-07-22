#image_title

Jason Patel is an emerging actor and artist. He plays the lead role of “Aysha” in Unicorns, opposite Ben Hardy. It’s his feature film debut. The film is co-directed by Sally El-Hosaini and James Krishna Floyd, who also wrote the screenplay. Unicorns also features Patel’s music, a true fusion of both art forms. On this episode, he talks about how he approaches everything in life with creativity and love, and why his life goal is to make people happy even when he’s not there. He describes the giant role music plays in his preparation, the importance of staying in the moment, why doing the important sex scene on the first day of production on Unicorns was actually beneficial, and much more.

