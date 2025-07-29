“You Have to Commit Full-Time To It… You Will See How Good You Can Really Be”: Martin Harris, Back To One, Episode 352

Martin Harris has delivered stand-out work on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Young Sheldon, NCIS: Los Angeles, Stranger Things, and now he plays the Boravian General in Superman. On this episode he describes the surprisingly efficient production that James Gunn presided over, and how it felt like “shooting a party video.” He surmises why directors keep giving him more scenes on-set, how reading a book between set-ups not only gets you focused but is also a conversation-starter, why he credits Kobe Bryant with helping him get to the next level with his career, and much more.

