You can see Ivan Martin’s work in Billions, The Sopranos, Suits, Ozark, Gaslit, What We Do In The Shadows, and much more. Currently, he stars in the exceptional indie film To Kill A Wolf, writer/director Kelsey Taylor’s modern take on Little Red Riding Hood. On this episode, he talks about the circumstances that brought that role his way, the connection he has with the character that made him feel like he could bring him to life, and the environment on set that made it all possible. He explains the roundabout way he got interested in acting when he was young, why it’s the communal aspect that matters most to him, and much much more. To Kill A Wolf is in select theaters now.

Back To One can be found wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Spotify. And if you’re enjoying what you are hearing, please subscribe and rate us! Follow Back To One on Instagram.