Watch: Lev Kalman and Whitney Horn’s New Music Video

Aa (Big A little a): HOMECOMING from Special Affects Films on Vimeo.

on Feb 15, 2017

Lev Kalman and Whitney Horn (L for Leisure, 25 New Faces of Film) are at work on their next film, Two Plains & a Fancy. This music video for Aa is a taste of what’s to come. Per Kalman and Horn:

This viddy was shot when we were on-location for our upcoming feature Two  Plains & a Fancy. It’s the first thing we edited when we got back, and Aa is led by our composer John Atkinson, so this was a working out of the vibes we’re corralling in the feature. The footage is a mix of out-takes, B-Roll, and shots made specifically with the song in mind. The result is an uncanny landscape inspired by our and John’s mutual love of Terrence Malick films and the X-Files Anasazi Cycle. 

 

