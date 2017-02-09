Watch: Lev Kalman and Whitney Horn’s New Music Video

Lev Kalman and Whitney Horn (L for Leisure, 25 New Faces of Film) are at work on their next film, Two Plains & a Fancy. This music video for Aa is a taste of what’s to come. Per Kalman and Horn:

This viddy was shot when we were on-location for our upcoming feature Two Plains & a Fancy. It’s the first thing we edited when we got back, and Aa is led by our composer John Atkinson, so this was a working out of the vibes we’re corralling in the feature. The footage is a mix of out-takes, B-Roll, and shots made specifically with the song in mind. The result is an uncanny landscape inspired by our and John’s mutual love of Terrence Malick films and the X-Files Anasazi Cycle.