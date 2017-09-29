Trailer Watch: Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread

“There is an air of quiet death in this house.”

In the 1950s London of Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest feature, Phantom Thread, Daniel Day Lewis is a dress maker with a personal secret and Leslie Manville is his latest muse. In these two minutes, their relationship is marked by a guarded formality but there’s just enough here to suggest something more than a stately period romance of sorts. We’ll have to wait until Christmas — or the next trailer — to find out more….