Watch: Timothée Chalamet Thanks Cardi B and Martin Scorsese at the Gotham Awards

Taking the stage to accept the Gotham Award for Best Actor for his turn in Call Me By Your Name at last night’s Gotham Awards, Timothée Chalamet — a graduate of NYC’s LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, as he noted — closed out an exuberant speech by rattling off a roll call of the New Yorkers who’ve inspired him. It’s a diverse cluster that included Edie Falco, John Leguizamo, Al Pacino, Martin Scorsese, Kid Cudi, Cardi B and Martin Scorsese.

