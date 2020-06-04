Independent Filmmaker Project, which is Filmmaker‘s publisher, issued yesterday the following statement:

IFP stands with Black Lives Matter and we believe Black Lives Matter.

As a collective team, we recognize that we can play an even greater role in supporting and amplifying the voices of Black storytellers in film and media arts. We are taking actionable steps towards developing internal leadership, staffing, outreach and programming as part of our commitment.

This will be accomplished by strengthening our present partnerships and seeking new partnerships with a focus on collaborations, mentorship and education for Black storytellers.

With leadership comes accountability and we are putting into place measures and goals to track our progress. We are here to listen to the voices of Black storytellers as we make these efforts for change.

-Executive Director Jeff Sharp and the IFP Team