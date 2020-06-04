Filmmaker

IFP Stands with Black Lives Matter

Jun 4, 2020

Independent Filmmaker Project, which is Filmmaker‘s publisher, issued yesterday the following statement:

IFP stands with Black Lives Matter and we believe Black Lives Matter.

As a collective team, we recognize that we can play an even greater role in supporting and amplifying the voices of Black storytellers in film and media arts. We are taking actionable steps towards developing internal leadership, staffing, outreach and programming as part of our commitment.

This will be accomplished by strengthening our present partnerships and seeking new partnerships with a focus on collaborations, mentorship and education for Black storytellers.

With leadership comes accountability and we are putting into place measures and goals to track our progress. We are here to listen to the voices of Black storytellers as we make these efforts for change.

-Executive Director Jeff Sharp and the IFP Team

Along with the statement, IFP has linked to a number of Black film and media organizations to support.

These include:

Black Film and TV Collective
Black Film Space
BlackStar Film Festival
Brown Girls Doc Mafia
The Blackhouse Foundation
Hue You Know
Black Women Film Network
ARRAY Now
New Negress Film Society

Additionally, Black Lives Matter has posted Ways You Can Help, which include links to resources for protesters, places to donate, advocacy links and more.

