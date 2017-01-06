Big Sky Documentary Film Festival 2017 Announces Full Lineup

Bright Lights courtesy of HBO Documentary Films

The 14th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival has announced the official selections of the 2017 festival, which takes place February 17-26 in Missoula, Montana.

The festival will screen over 200 films from 50 nations as well as retrospectives of Academy Award-winning filmmaker Daniel Junge and Montreal-based film collective EyeSteelFilm. In addition to retrospective programs, planned special events include Healing Blue, a multimedia dance/film performance. Longtime partner HBO Documentary Films will present Alexis Bloom and Fisher Stevens’ new feature Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds on opening night. Closing night will be presented by Big Sky premiere sponsor Showtime Documentary Films. Other films to be screened during the festival include Leah Warshawski’s Big Sonia, Eddie Rosenstein’s The Freedom to Marry, Adam Irving’s Off the Rails, Margaret Byrne’s Raising Bertie, and Lara Stolman’s Swim Team.



In partnership with Showtime Documentary Films, The 2017 DocShop Filmmakers Forum will tackle “The Art of Short Film” February 20-24 with panels and workshops from ESPN Films, The Atlantic, Seed & Spark, ITVS, The Film Collaborative, Gathr, Film Independent, and more.