Watch: An New Clip from Celia Rowlson-Hall’s MA

A woman, a man, a car and the desert.

Widescreen.

That’s the gist of this clip for Celia Rowlson-Hall’s highly-recommended MA, which opens tomorrow at the IFC Center via Factory 25. Check out the clip, read the synopsis below and see the movie!

In this modern-day vision of Mother Mary’s pilgrimage, a woman crosses the scorched landscape of the American Southwest. Reinvented and told entirely through movement, the film playfully deconstructs the role of this woman, who encounters a world full of bold characters that are alternately terrifying and sublime. MA is a journey into the visceral and the surreal, interweaving ritual, performance, and the body as sculpture. The absence of dialogue stirs the senses, and leads us to imagine a new ending to this familiar journey. The virgin mother gives birth to our savior, but is also challenged to save herself.

Written/Directed by Celia Rowlson-Hall

Produced by Aaron Schnobrich, Lauren Smitelli

Executive Produced by Riel Roch Decter, Sebastian Pardo, Neal Bledsoe, Karl Kister

Cinematography by Ian Bloom

Edited by Iva Radivojevic

Production Designed by Jen Dunlap

Costume Designed by Allison PearceMusic Composed by Brian McOmber

Cast: Celia Rowlson-Hall, Andrew Pastides, Amy Seimetz