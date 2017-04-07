Tribeca 2017: Exclusive Clip, Mark Grieco’s A River Below

“We need action!” That’s Richard Rasmussen, one of the two main subjects of Mark Grieco’s Tribeca documentary premiere, A River Below, in this exclusive clip provided to Filmmaker. The film, Grieco’s follow-up to the Sundance-premiering Marmato, has its first screening on April 22.

Here, from the press materials, is a further description:

A River Below is a gripping journey into the Amazon that follows a Brazilian wildlife TV star and a renowned marine biologist as they each attempt to save the endangered pink river dolphin from being hunted to extinction. As we burrow further into the Amazon, the film takes a number of stunning and unexpected turns, digging deeper than your average environmental doc to become a fascinating look into the ethics of activism and the power the media can have in shaping the public’s opinion.

In the clip above, Brazilian television star Richard Rasmussen delivers a powerful speech about the need for action in a world that is turning on itself.