Tribeca 2017: Exclusive Clip, Mark Grieco’s A River Below

A RIVER BELOW - Filmmaker Magazine Exclusive Clip from K2 Publicity on Vimeo.

on Apr 20, 2017

“We need action!” That’s Richard Rasmussen, one of the two main subjects of Mark Grieco’s Tribeca documentary premiere, A River Below, in this exclusive clip provided to Filmmaker. The film, Grieco’s follow-up to the Sundance-premiering Marmato, has its first screening on April 22.

Here, from the press materials, is a further description:

A River Below is a gripping journey into the Amazon that follows a Brazilian wildlife TV star and a renowned marine biologist as they each attempt to save the endangered pink river dolphin from being hunted to extinction. As we burrow further into the Amazon, the film takes a number of stunning and unexpected turns, digging deeper than your average environmental doc to become a fascinating look into the ethics of activism and the power the media can have in shaping the public’s opinion.

In the clip above, Brazilian television star Richard Rasmussen delivers a powerful speech about the need for action in a world that is turning on itself.

