Watch: Jordan Peele’s Gothams Get Out Best Screenplay Gothams Acceptance Speech

“When I started to write this film, I set out to make a movie that would be my favorite movie that I’d never seen,” said Jordan Peele when accepting his Best Screenplay Gotham Award for Get Out from the legendary Lois Smith (nominated for Best Actress for Marjorie Prime) and The Florida Project‘s Brooklynn Prince. “I didn’t know that it would ever actually get made.” Peele returned to the stage later in the night when the breakout horror film also picked up the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award and Audience Award. “It’s so important that we support these voices from the outside, these perspectives we haven’t seen, we haven’t heard,” he closed his speech. “If you help these stories be told, they will resonate, and we need these stories.”

