Back to One Podcast: Actor Theodore Bouloukos Talks “Sleuthing” Out a Character, Diving Into Roles and Childhood Fascinations

on Jul 20, 2018

We really get to know the brilliant actor Theodore Bouloukos in this hour. He lets us peek in on him as a child fascinated, perhaps to a peculiar degree, with design, typography, and channel logos. And then what led him to performance art with Brock Enright and others, and the “self training” of student film parts that led to feature roles and works exhibited and staged the world over. We learn the components that now make him a unique talent in the New York film world. I am thrilled and privileged that we get to take a journey inside the gifted mind of this one-of-a-kind performer, and I think you will be as well.

