Trailer Watch: Barry Jenkins’s If Beale Street Could Talk

in Filmmaker Videos
on Aug 3, 2018

What a beautiful trailer! Filmmaker‘s #1 most anticipated movie of the year — Barry Jenkins’s follow-up to his his Oscar-winning Moonlight — has just dropped its first, a few weeks before the picture’s Venice premiere. The intimacy, the focus on faces, the dance of eyelines, the lovely burnished period mise en scene — I love this trailer’s whole style and vibe. Check out above the first images from Jenkins’s adaptation of James Baldwin’s If Beale Street Could Talk.

