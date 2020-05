IFP Week 2020 Will Go Virtual

Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP, and Filmmaker‘s publisher) announced today that the 2020 edition of its long-running signature program, IFP Week, will be virtual. The program, which has drawn thousands of directors, producers, screenwriters, financiers and executives to panels, workshops and one-on-one meeting events in IFP’s Brooklyn home, will, this September 20 – 25, take place through digital platforms. The announcement today makes IFP one of the first film organizations to announce a virtual Fall event in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Given the ever-changing landscape of today’s world we have decided to host IFP Week virtually this year to provide a safe and creative vision for the event, while also providing an opportunity for us to expand our reach to creators, audiences and the industry at large,” said Jeffrey Sharp, IFP’s Executive Director, in a press release. “We are beyond grateful to all of our sponsors and partners who continue to embrace the spirit of IFP and our mission of independent storytelling in launching this virtual edition of IFP Week with us.”

Also announced today by IFP is a new “audio hub” intended to address the growth of independent podcasts and audio storytelling. The section will include a separate project forum for audio creators that will connect them to industry reps and buyers.

More about IFP and IFP Week from the press release: