Filmmaker

Click here to read our Summer 2020 issue, featuring Time’s Garrett Bradley, our annual film school guide, a spotlight on television and more...

Back to selection

Watch: Brandon Colvin’s Feature, A Dim Valley from the Filmfort 2020 Festival

by
in Festivals & Events
on Sep 25, 2020

, ,

Filmmaker is very happy to partner with the Filmfort Film Festival for its 2020 Filmfort Online Showcase. These films are available to watch here, free, on the site through Sunday, September 27. (Click here for the other two sections of films.) Check out the rest of the lineup at Filmfort and keep up via social @filmfortfest and #filmfort2020 #filmfortweekend. Enjoy!

A Dim Valley
Directed by Brandon Colvin
2020, USA, 92:00

A curmudgeonly biologist and his slacker graduate assistants muddle their way through a summer research project. Deep in the Appalachian woods, they encounter a trio of mystical backpackers who change their lives in mysterious ways.
A Dim Valley

© 2020 Filmmaker Magazine
All Rights Reserved A Publication of IPF