Watch: The Jane Schoenbrun-Directed Music Video for Lucy Dacus’s “Night Shift”

Five years after the release of her sophomore album Historian, musician Lucy Dacus shares the music video for the album’s emotionally-charged single “Night Shift” directed by Jane Schoenbrun.

The filmmaker (and former Filmmaker contributor) behind We’re All Going to the World’s Fair and the forthcoming A24 project I Saw the TV Glow depicts a romance-fueled The Wizard of Oz theme party. Dacus stars in the music video alongside actors E.R. Fightmaster, Eva Victor and Jasmin Savoy Brown of Yellowjackets and the latest Scream reboots, fellow musicians Phoebe Bridgers (Dacus’s boygenius bandmate and co-star of TV Glow), Hop Along‘s Frances Quinlan, singer-songwriter Liza Anne and Dacus’s band members Jacob Blizard and Sarah Goldstone as well as various other creatives, such as author Carmen Maria Machado, photographer Ashley Gellman, Juan Quit and Addy Watkins.

“Night Shift” was shot by DP Eric Yue, who recently lensed 25 New Faces of Film alum A.V. Rockwell‘s A Thousand and One.