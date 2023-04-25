Tribeca Festival Unveils 2023 Short Film Lineup

Tribeca Festival announces today its 2023 short film lineup, which arrives shortly after feature film, TV and NOW programming was revealed last week. This year’s short film slate includes 76 titles across narrative, documentary, animation and music video categories. The Festival will run from June 7-18 in New York City.

Of the 91 filmmakers attached to short films at the 2023 Festival, several are actors-turned-directors. Harry Holland casts brother Tom in his latest short Last Call; Francesca Scorsese makes her directorial debut with Fish Out of Water; British actor Alex Lawther also steps behind the camera with For people in trouble.

“From a staggering record number of 8,096 shorts submissions, we are thrilled to present an incredible range of storytelling in short films and music videos from around the globe,” said Ben Thompson, VP of Shorts Programming at Tribeca Festival via press release. “Thoughtfully curated into 12 distinct programs, my co-programmer VP of Programming Sharon Badal and I hope there is something for everyone. From free-flowing music and dance to crazy late-night comedy, join us for an unforgettable journey through short films.”

Check out the full lineup below

NARRATIVE SHORTS:

Angelo (Bolivia) – New York Premiere. Directed and written by Alex Plumb.

Bellybutton (United States) – New York Premiere. Directed and written by Hilary Eden.

Blackwool (Scotland) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Eubha Akilada.

Blood (Australia) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Vathana Suganya Suppiah.

Brenda and Billy (and the Pothos Plant) (United States) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Dave Solomon.

Burrow (United States) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Leaf Lieber.

Cuarto de Hora (France, Chile) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Nemo Arancibia.

Daddy Issues (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Matt Campanella and Stephanie Chloé Hepner. Written by Matt Campanella.

Dead Cat (Canada) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Annie-Claude Caron and Danick Audet.

Ecstasy (Mexico, United States) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Carolina Costa.

Everybody Dies…Sometimes (United Kingdom) – International Premiere. Directed and written by Charlotte Hamblin.

Fairytales (Mexico) – World Premiere. Directed by Daniela Soria. Written by Daniela Soria and Mar Flores.

Feliz Navidad (Italy) – International Premiere. Directed and written by Greta Scarano.

Ferns (Chile) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Paz Ramírez.

Fish Out of Water (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Francesca Scorsese. Written by Francesca Scorsese, Megan LuLu Taylor, Savannah Braswell.

Flower (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Lauren Finerman.

For people in trouble (United Kingdom) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Alex Lawther.

A Fox In The Night (United Kingdom) – New York Premiere. Directed and written by Keeran Anwar Blessie.

Hafekasi (Australia) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Annelise Hickey.

HEARTBEAT (Switzerland) – North American Premiere. Directed by Michèle Flury. Written by Michèle Flury and Martha Benedict.

Il Fait Beau (Netherlands) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Leonardo Cariglino.

In Passing (United States) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Hillia Aho.

Konpa (United States) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Al’Ikens Plancher.

The K-Town Killer (United States) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Healin Kweon and Vahan Bedelian.

Last Call (United Kingdom) – World Premiere. Directed by Harry Holland.

Let Liv (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Erica Rose. Written by Olivia Levine.

Mars (United Kingdom) – North American Premiere. Directed by Abel Rubinstein. Written by Chris Bush.

My Eyes Are Up Here (United Kingdom) – New York Premiere. Directed by Nathan Morris. Written by Arthur Meek.

Nuit Blonde (Canada) – United States Premiere. Directed and written by Gabrielle Demers.

Proof of Concept (United States) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Ellie Sachs.

Rustling (New Zealand) – New York Premiere. Directed and written by Tom Furniss.

Schettinimous (Argentina) – International Premiere. Directed by Tomás Terzano. Written by Tomás Terzano and Macarena Rubio.

Sealed Off (China, Macau, United States) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Tianyu Jiang.

Shadow Brother Sunday (United States) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Alden Ehrenreich.

Somewhere In Between (United States) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Kyle Vorbach.

The Sperm Bank (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Margaux Susi. Written by Rob Scerbo and Jeremy Culhane.

Spinning (Mexico) – New York Premiere. Directed by Isabel Vaca and Arturo Mendicuti. Written by Mara Vaca

Thaw (United States) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Alex Bush

They Grow Up So Fast (United States) – New York Premiere. Directed and written by John F. Beach.

Tits (Norway) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Eivind Landsvik.

Upsidedown (United States) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Razan Ghalayini.

Voice Activated (Australia) – New York Premiere. Directed by Steve Anthopoulos.

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS

Ayenda (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Marie Margolius.

Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Joe Brewster and Michele Stephenson.

Cam’s Mementos (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Cam Archer.

Cruzan Cowboys (United States, US Virgin Islands) – World Premiere. Directed by Douglas Wesley Segars.

Deciding Vote (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Jeremy Workman and Robert Lyons.

Dragon Boys (United Kingdom, Ghana) – World Premiere. Directed by Tom Ringsby.

Goodbye, Morganza (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Devon Blackwell.

In the Shadow of Palms (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Mischa Meyer.

Letter to Rosie (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Ariel Danziger.

Merman (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Sterling Hampton IV.

Miss Brown (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Christina Burchard.

Over The Wall (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Krystal Tingle.

The Right to Joy (United States) – New York Premiere. Directed by Tim Kressin.

Savi the Cat (United States) – New York Premiere. Directed by Bryan Tucker and Netsanet Tjirongo.

Then Comes the Body (Nigeria, United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Jacob Krupnick.

To My Father (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Sean Schiavolin.

What Next? (France) – World Premiere. Directed by Cécile Rogue.

The Winterkeeper (United Kingdom) – World Premiere. Directed by Laurence Topham and David Levene.

ANIMATED SHORTS

American Sikh (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Ryan Westra and Vishavjit Singh. Written by Ryan Westra.

Corvine (Canada) – New York Premiere. Directed and written by Sean McCarron.

A Cow in the Sky (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by C. Fraser Press and Darren Press. Written by C. Fraser Press.

The Night Doctrine (United States, Afghanistan) – World Premiere. Directed by Mauricio Rodriguez Pons and Almuneda Toral.

Regular Rabbit (Ireland) – New York Premiere. Directed and written by Eoin Duffy.

Restless Is the Night (United States) – New York Premiere. Directed by Yuehan Tan and Xiaoxue Meng.

Starling (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by and written by Mitra Shahidi.

Witchfairy (Belgium, Bulgaria) – New York Premiere. Directed by David Van de Weyer. Written by Brigitte Minne.

MUSIC VIDEOS

Anoana (Norway) – New York Premiere. Directed by Line Klungseth Johansen. Written by Line Klungseth Johansen and Øystein Moe.

Bugs (United States) – New York Premiere. Performed by The Vindys. Directed by Peter-John Campbell.

I Guess I’m Changing (United Kingdom) – New York Premiere. Performed by Someone. Directed by David Spearing. Written by Tessa Rose Jackson.

The Light (United States) – New York Premiere. Performed by Lunarcode. Directed and written by Vincenzo Carubia.

Special (United States) – New York Premiere. Performed by Lizzo. Directed by Christian Breslauer.

To The Desert (Israel) – New York Premiere. Performed by Dana Ivgy. Directed by Asaf Yecheskel. Written by Dana Ivgy.

Wait in the Truck (United States) – New York Premiere. Performed by Hardy. Directed by Justin Clough. Written by Michael Hardy and Justin Clough.

Wild Child (United States) – New York Premiere. Performed by The Black Keys. Directed by Bryan Schlam.