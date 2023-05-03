Canadian actress Charlotte Le Bon steps behind the camera for the spectral love story Falcon Lake, her directorial debut. Written by Le Bon in collaboration with François Choquet, the film is loosely based on the 2017 graphic novel A Sister by Bastien Vivès. After premiering at Cannes last year during Directors’ Fortnight, Falcon Lake now receives an official trailer ahead of its theatrical and digital release later this summer.

The French-language film follows an aloof teenage boy on summer vacation who fosters an unlikely relationship with an older girl, experiencing a plethora of extreme emotions while they stay on what’s presumably the eponymous lake. Starring are Joseph Engel, Sara Montpetit, Monia Chokri, Arthur Igual, Karine Gonthier-Hyndman, Thomas Laperrière, Anthony Therrien, Pierre-Luc Lafontaine, Lévi Doré, and Jeff Roop.

Watch the trailer for Falcon Lake above, which will hit theaters from Yellow Veil Pictures on June 2 before becoming available digitally on June 19.