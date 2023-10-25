We’re happy to share the first trailer for Leslie Tai’s debut documentary How to Have an American Baby, which next plays at the San Diego Asian Film Festival on Nov. 3 before making its New York City premiere on November 14th at DOC NYC and continuing on to Cucalorus Film Festival screenings on November 16 and 19.

From the press release:

a creative documentary that takes us behind the closed doors of the booming shadow economy catering to Chinese tourists who travel to the U.S. to give birth—in order to obtain U.S. citizenship for their babies. Told through a series of intimately observed, interwoven storylines, we meet expectant mothers, maternity hotel operators and operator wannabes, local doctors and civic officials, birth tourism agents in China, and the nannies, cooks, and chauffeurs that fuel this industry. Inside bedrooms, delivery rooms, and private family meetings, the story of a hidden global economy emerges.

The poster was designed by Barbarian Flower. Following its festival dates, How to Have an American Baby will air on PBS’s POV on December 11.