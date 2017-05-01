Trailer Watch: Ricky D’Ambrose’s Notes on an Appearance

To date, Ricky D’Ambrose has completed five short films — he wrote for us about the making of Six Cents in the Pocket, which premiered at NYFF 2015 — and is now raising funds for his debut feature, Notes on an Appearance.

A young man’s disappearance is at the center of a spare, tidy feature-length narrative film, set inside New York City apartments, subway stations, bookstores, and cafes as the supporters of an elusive political theorist embark on a covert program of indiscriminate violence and censure. But Todd and Madeleine, who search for the missing David, soon enter the company of strangers who promise diversion and sexual intrigue, and the reasons for David’s disappearance become much less preoccupying—and less meaningful.

There’s much more on D’Ambrose’s filmmaking philosophy and the genesis of this project over at Notes‘ Kickstarter page. Watch the excitingly spare teaser above, then head over there to learn more; the campaign to raise $15,000 is almost halfway there.