Watch: Robert Bresson, Less is More

For the uninitiated, Robert Bresson can seem like one of the more forbidding of the all-time great directors. But his work has a visual precision, narrative economy and compelling worldview that remain absolutely transfixing today. In his latest video essay, which itself clocks in at an economical seven minutes, Julian Palmer (aka The Discarded Image) isolates and comments upon several of the most important elements of the Bressonian style, making it a great intro for beginners.

