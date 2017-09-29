Watch: Shooting Barry Lyndon with Candles

Barry Lyndon joined the Criterion Collection last week, and they’ve shared an excerpt from one of the disc’s supplements in which focus puller Douglas Milsorne and gaffer Lou Bogue discuss the difficulty of shooting with all those candles — oxygen got scarce on the ground — and surreptitiously bouncing light to provide the necessary amount of illumination. For more, see this video on various DPs discussing the film’s groundbreaking cinematography and Jim Hemphill’s interview with three of the cast members.

