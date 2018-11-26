The Rider Tops the 2018 Gotham Awards

The Rider

The 2018 Gotham Independent Film Awards are in the can and The Rider, Chloe Zhao’s stunning second feature, emerged at the top of the heap, beating out the more bookie friendly bets in The Favourite and First Reformed. Those films did not go home empty handed: Ethan Hawke and Paul Schrader won Best Actor and Best Screenplay, respectively, and Rachel Weisz was on hand to accept her Actress Tribute and an Ensemble Award for The Favourite. Read on for the full list of winners.

Best Feature

“First Reformed”

“The Favourite”

“Madeline’s Madeline”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“The Rider”

Best Documentary

“Bisbee ‘17”

“Hale County This Morning, This Evening”

“Minding the Gap”

“Shirkers”

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Bo Burnham, “Eighth Grade”

Ari Aster, “Hereditary”

Boots Riley, “Sorry to Bother You”

Crystal Moselle, “Skate Kitchen”

Jennifer Fox, “The Tale”

Best Screenplay

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, “The Favourite”

Cory Finley, “Thoroughbreds”

Paul Schrader, “First Reformed”

Tamara Jenkins, “Private Life”

Andrew Bujalski, “Support the Girls”

Best Actor

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Ben Foster, “Leave No Trace”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Ethan Hawke, “First Reformed”

Lakeith Stanfield, “Sorry to Bother You”

Best Actress

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Toni Collette, “Hereditary”

Kathryn Hahn, “Private Life”

Regina Hall, “Support the Girls”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “Where is Kyra?”

Breakthrough Actor

Thomasin Harcourt, “Leave No Trace”

Helena Howard, “Madeline’s Madeline”

Kiki Layne, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Elsie Fisher, “Eighth Grade”

Yalitza Aparicio, “Roma”

Breakthrough Series – Long Form

“Alias Grace”

“Big Mouth”

“The End of the F***ing World”

“Killing Eve”

“Pose”

“Sharp Objects”

Breakthrough Series – Short Form

“195 Lewis”

“Cleaner Daze”

“Distance”

“The F Word”

“She’s the Ticket”

Special Jury Award For Ensemble Performance

“The Favourite”: Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz

IFP Gotham Audience Award: “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”