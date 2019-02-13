Latest News

A podcast about acting -- just the work. by Peter Rinaldi

Back to One, Episode 46: Ariel Kavoussi

on Feb 19, 2019

I first took note of Ariel Kavoussi’s singular comedic talent in Onur Tukel’s Applesauce and then Catfight, where she hilariously played Ann Heche’s assistant and stole every scene she was in. She performed a similar theft this past year on the Netflix series Maniac, opposite Emma Stone. She also writes and directs her own work. Her new short film The Poet and The Professor was called a “truly absurdist, provocative, and contemporary feminist film” by Indiewire. We talk about the origins of her approach to comedy, how she works the audition rooms she suddenly finds herself in, and her relationship to her own unique speaking voice. Plus much more!

And watch Kavoussi’s short below.

The Poet and The Professor from Ariel Kavoussi on Vimeo.

