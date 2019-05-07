Latest News

Back to One, Episode 59: Lance Reddick

May 21, 2019

He’s got “authority” down. But the great actor Lance Reddick can do it all. Perhaps best known for playing Daniels on The Wire and Broyles on Fringe, Reddick has now brought his quintessential warrior servant Charon to the third chapter of John Wick. In this episode he talks about the triumphs and frustrations of the work, dealing with “bad” directors, learning from great ones, and how surviving hard circumstances on set, especially ones that throw you off your game, can strengthen you and lead to a cleansing of your process.

