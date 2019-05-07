Back to One, Episode 59: Lance Reddick

He’s got “authority” down. But the great actor Lance Reddick can do it all. Perhaps best known for playing Daniels on The Wire and Broyles on Fringe, Reddick has now brought his quintessential warrior servant Charon to the third chapter of John Wick. In this episode he talks about the triumphs and frustrations of the work, dealing with “bad” directors, learning from great ones, and how surviving hard circumstances on set, especially ones that throw you off your game, can strengthen you and lead to a cleansing of your process.

The first Back To One Live Podcasting Event is coming to Brooklyn on May 31st. Special Guest Christopher Abbott (Catch-22). Click here for more info.

Back To One can be found wherever you get your podcasts, including iTunes, Google Play, and Stitcher. And if you’re enjoying what you are hearing, please subscribe and rate us!