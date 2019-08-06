Back to One, Episode 71: Jake Lacy

I first took note of Jake Lacy’s exquisite comedic delivery in The Office and How to Be Single, and was pleased to see him shine while going deep and dark, like in this year’s Diane, and last year’s I’m Dying Up Here. He even stands out playing opposite heavyweights like Rooney Mara in Carol, and Michelle Williams in Fosse/Verdon. I gathered from past interviews that he spoke with an authenticity that was going to work very well on Back To One, but I was not prepared for the level of comfort and delicacy with which he opened up to me about his acting process, experience, and evolution. He’s got two movies out now – Ode To Joy (in theaters and on-demand), and Otherhood (on Netflix).

