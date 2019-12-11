Trailer Watch: Tom Quinn’s Colewell, Starring Karen Allen

Tom Quinn’s Spirit Award-nominated Colewell receives a limited theatrical as well as digital release beginning this Friday, December 13. The theatrical starts with a run at Facets Theater in Chicago, with other cities to be announced. On the occasion of its premiere earlier this year at the SFFILM Festival, I wrote, “Colewell is a gentle, melancholic film, one inflected by bursts of real anger and sorrow, that is both character study as well as meditation on loneliness and community in a time of both technological and political change.” The trailer just dropped, which gives a good look at lead Karen Allen’s subtle and moving performance, which scored her a Spirit Best Actress nomination. And read my interview with Quinn here, which goes deep into the film’s long development as well as making the film as a microbudget feature.

