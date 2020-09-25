Watch Now: Shorts by Idaho Films and Filmmakers At Filmfort 2020

Filmmaker is very happy to partner with the Filmfort Film Festival for its 2020 Filmfort Online Showcase. These films are available to watch here, free, on the site through Sunday, September 27. (Click here for the other two sections of films.) Check out the rest of the lineup at Filmfort and keep up via social @filmfortfest and #filmfort2020 #filmfortweekend. Enjoy!

IDAHO FILMS AND FILMMAKERS

A.B.O.V.E. from Zach Voss on Vimeo.

A.B.O.V.E

Directed by Zach Voss

2019, Papua New Guinea, 15:00

Aerial Based Observations of Volcanic Emissions follows an international team of volcanologists who visit Papua New Guinea with experimental drone technology to measure gas emissions at two active volcanoes.

http://retroscopemedia.com/

Gorilla

Directed by Kyle Morck, LED

2019, USA, 17:44

Three friends, a van, a banana, and dancing.

www.ledboise.com



MOVING SKY AUG20 from Benjamin Morgan on Vimeo.

Hold Onto the Moving Sky

Directed by Benjamin Morgan

2020, USA, 7:36

A “silent film” about a woman who receives a troubling text about her partner. There’s no avoiding it; she must make a decision that will dramatically change the course of her life.

https://www.facebook.com/MovingSkyMovie

Maniac Landscapes

Directed by Matthew Wade

2019, USA, 7:30

Flowers come to life in a house of death.

http://matthewade.com

My Friends Were Mountaineers from eric becker on Vimeo.

My Friends Were Mountaineers

Directed by Eric Becker

2020, USA, 14:00

Alpine legend and prolific artist Dee Molenaar revisits his favorite mountain on his 100th birthday.

instagram.com/beckergram

The Long River Home

Directed by Seth Dahl

2019,USA, 20:00

Aaron Howell and Russell Davies are combat veterans who were injured in war and now come together for another mission as they guide blind Navy veteran, Lonnie Bedwell, on his third kayak trip through the Grand Canyon.

http://bigcedarmedia.com/thelongriverhome