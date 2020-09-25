Watch Now: Shorts by Idaho Films and Filmmakers At Filmfort 2020
Filmmaker is very happy to partner with the Filmfort Film Festival for its 2020 Filmfort Online Showcase. These films are available to watch here, free, on the site through Sunday, September 27. (Click here for the other two sections of films.) Check out the rest of the lineup at Filmfort and keep up via social @filmfortfest and #filmfort2020 #filmfortweekend. Enjoy!
IDAHO FILMS AND FILMMAKERS
A.B.O.V.E. from Zach Voss on Vimeo.
A.B.O.V.E
Directed by Zach Voss
2019, Papua New Guinea, 15:00
Aerial Based Observations of Volcanic Emissions follows an international team of volcanologists who visit Papua New Guinea with experimental drone technology to measure gas emissions at two active volcanoes.
http://retroscopemedia.com/
Gorilla
Directed by Kyle Morck, LED
2019, USA, 17:44
Three friends, a van, a banana, and dancing.
www.ledboise.com
MOVING SKY AUG20 from Benjamin Morgan on Vimeo.
Hold Onto the Moving Sky
Directed by Benjamin Morgan
2020, USA, 7:36
A “silent film” about a woman who receives a troubling text about her partner. There’s no avoiding it; she must make a decision that will dramatically change the course of her life.
https://www.facebook.com/MovingSkyMovie
Maniac Landscapes
Directed by Matthew Wade
2019, USA, 7:30
Flowers come to life in a house of death.
http://matthewade.com
My Friends Were Mountaineers from eric becker on Vimeo.
My Friends Were Mountaineers
Directed by Eric Becker
2020, USA, 14:00
Alpine legend and prolific artist Dee Molenaar revisits his favorite mountain on his 100th birthday.
instagram.com/beckergram
The Long River Home
Directed by Seth Dahl
2019,USA, 20:00
Aaron Howell and Russell Davies are combat veterans who were injured in war and now come together for another mission as they guide blind Navy veteran, Lonnie Bedwell, on his third kayak trip through the Grand Canyon.
http://bigcedarmedia.com/thelongriverhome