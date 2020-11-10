Filmmaker

Back to One, Episode 132: Ruth Wilson

With mesmerizing performances in such series as Luther, Mrs. Wilson, and The Affair, Ruth Wilson has established herself as one of our great actors. Her latest is the deliciously sinister Marisa Coulter on the hit fantasy series His Dark Materials. In this episode she explains the fascinating way she’s been able to build the multi-dimensional aspects of that character, and the challenge of hitting the proper balance when playing such a larger-than-life villain. She talks about the meditative aspect to her process, the invigorating power she gets from the theater, and how the energy of the audience affects her performance on the stage. Plus lots more! 

