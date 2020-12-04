Trailer Watch: Eli Daughdrill’s Faith

Eli Daughdrill, who posted here in 2017 during the crowdfunding campaign for his new feature, Faith, now sees that film finished, in release, and with a new trailer. It’s a picture about faith and religion that, as Lindsey Dunn writes at 1 of My Stories, avoids the tropes of faith-based storytelling and “offers representation of a Christian in crisis in a way that feels authentic, refreshing, and uncomfortable.” Check out the trailer above and find the film on-demand through Vertical Entertainment at iTunes, Amazon Video and more.

