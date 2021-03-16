Back to One, Episode 146: Leonardo Nam

Photo: Ricky Middlesworth

Westworld star Leonardo Nam didn’t know that I saw him perform a scene in an acting class in New York City way back when. An inventiveness and creativity were on display there that I still see in his work. In this hour, he tells an amazing story of literally coming to a crossroad in his young life, and how he boldly chose what felt right, and turned toward the pursuit of acting. He talks about the importance of finding the “play” in every role, why the costuming days are his favorite in pre-production, and how meditation helps get him “back to one.” Plus much more! His new movie Phobias opens on March 19th.

