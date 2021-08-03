Back to One, Episode 163: Jess Weixler

Teeth, Somebody Up There Likes Me, Chained For Life, The Good Wife, are just a few of the great Jess Weixler’s credits. Ten years ago she co-stared in The Lie with Joshua Leonard. They played a couple with a baby and one big problem. He directed. Most of the dialogue came out of improvisation. Now they’ve done it again with Fully Realized Humans. They again play a couple. This time the baby is in utero and the laughs are bigger, the situations more absurd yet also more thought-provoking. Weixler is credited as co-writer. In this episode she details the improv method they used to build the dialogue out of the circumstances in the scene. We try to figure out what Leonard meant by “the phantom leg of naturalism,” and she talks about what it was like to film this indie comedy while eight months pregnant, including one moment of empowerment prompted from an unlikely source. Plus lots more!

